Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Waterbury PD: Woman hits two police cruisers while evading police

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman hit two police cruisers while trying to evade police in Waterbury.

Officials say they tried to contact Hannah Casperson early Sunday morning. She was driving a Hummer on Rutledge and East Main Street.

She then hit two police cruisers trying to escape the area.

Casperson was in the Monroe area when she lost control of the Hummer and hit a telephone pole on Monroe Turnpike.

Waterbury Police officers took Casperson into custody.

She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at St. Vincent’s hospital.

Officials say Casperson has outstanding warrants, and a few charges that are pending.

Officials say this is an active investigation involving multiple agencies.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Technical Discussion: A chilly, wet, and cloudy end to the weekend
Technical Discussion: Chilly, Cloudy & Some Showers This Afternoon...
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
The basketball court at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh is prepared on Thursday, March 17, 2022,...
Sports bars busy for the the final days of March Madness
Coronavirus relief funding
Audit report says West Haven misspent nearly $900,000 in COVID relief funds