Waterbury PD: Woman hits two police cruisers while evading police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman hit two police cruisers while trying to evade police in Waterbury.

Officials say they tried to contact Hannah Casperson early Sunday morning. She was driving a Hummer on Rutledge and East Main Street.

She then hit two police cruisers trying to escape the area.

Casperson was in the Monroe area when she lost control of the Hummer and hit a telephone pole on Monroe Turnpike.

Waterbury Police officers took Casperson into custody.

She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at St. Vincent’s hospital.

Officials say Casperson has outstanding warrants, and a few charges that are pending.

Officials say this is an active investigation involving multiple agencies.

