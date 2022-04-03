Wrong way driver strikes CSP cruiser

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An on-duty CSP cruiser was struck by a wrong way driver early Sunday morning.

At 4:49 a.m., the trooper was driving on on I-84 westbound near Exit #58, when they saw a Chevrolet Malibu traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The trooper attempted to stop the Malibu by turning on his emergency lights and sirens.

The Malibu struck the cruiser in the front left corner.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and has since been released.

The driver of the Malibu was identified as Dennis Bessey.

Bessey did not pass the field sobriety tests.

He was arrested and charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Reckless Endangerment, and Driving the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway.

Bessey was released on a $50,000.00 surety bond.

He is scheduled to appear at court on Monday, April 18, 2022.

