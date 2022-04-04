Great Day CT
Attempted murder suspect wanted out of Myrtle Beach nabbed on drug charges in Middletown

Steven Caldwell.
Steven Caldwell.(Middletown police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, SC, was arrested on drug charges in Middletown.

Middletown police charged 30-year-old Steven Caldwell of New Britain with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating under suspension, traveling unreasonably fast, and being a fugitive.

Detectives said they stopped Caldwell’s vehicle on March 31 in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Approximately 8.2 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, police said.

They also discovered that Caldwell had an extraditable arrest warrant out of Myrtle Beach for felony attempted murder with a handgun as well as other charges.

The suspect was arrested and brought to Middletown police headquarters.

He was held on bonds totaling $1,250,000.

He also faced a judge on April 1.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

