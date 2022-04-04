Audit of COVID relief spending in West Haven shows bonuses for city employees

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - West Haven is on the hot seat again and some are calling for the mayor to resign.

A forensic audit shows serious issues on city spending, including bonuses for city employees.

Late Monday afternoon a rally was held outside city hall.

In a statement the city’s mayor says she’s “outraged” and called the results of the audit “embarrassing”

Four people have already been arrested by the feds for stealing covid relief money now this report.

The report finds the city doesn’t have enough controls and the city’s credit card isn’t responsibly managed.

“There’s a bonus for her chief of staff, public works commissioner, sidewalk inspector I believe got a bonus,” said Ed O’Brien, former West Haven mayor. “I do think she should resign.”

Nancy Rossi won reelection in November amid a huge scandal.

A federal investigation led to the arrest of Michael DiMassa, a former state representative and West Haven city employee.

The feds say DiMassa, his wife and two others scammed the city and stole about a million dollars in COVID relief money.

The audit uncovered big payments to several city employees.

Michael DiMassa close to $5,000 but the public works commissioner got more than $20,000.

Human resources, corporation counsel and the mayor’s assistant all got thousands of dollars.

Louis Faugno, an independent contractor, got a $20,000 bonus but the report says there were few details.

As people were outside city hall, Mayor Rossi released a statement saying: “I take full responsibility as mayor but at the same time I make the commitment to our residents that I will make any needed changes.”

City counselor Barry Cohen ran against Rossi. He says these scandals are damaging.

“There are developers there are businesses that already have questions about doing business with this administration if we are going to put fiscal house in order we can’t do it with this mayor,” Cohen said.

Cohen says this has also damaged taxpayer’s trust.

He wants the council to get together this week and demand an independent investigation.

All of this comes as the city of West Haven is currently under financial oversight by the state because of mismanagement.

Rossi’s full statement can be seen here:

“I carefully reviewed the audit report over the weekend that was submitted by CohnReznick on Friday, April 1. I understand the outrage from the community, and quite honestly, I am equally outraged. This is embarrassing to West Haven. Proper financial controls have been a problem and ignored in our city for decades. I have made a real effort and some progress on improving the city’s control structure, but, admittedly, not fast enough. I take full responsibility as mayor, but at the same time, I make the commitment to our residents that I will make any needed changes and will facilitate the implementation of any additional financial controls necessary to ensure that something like this never happens again. Some of the issues in the audit report have already been addressed, and we will be drafting and implementing additional controls to satisfy the other noted deficiencies soon. I have a meeting with the MARB tomorrow where we will discuss a comprehensive correction plan — to not only institute additional controls but submit the necessary documentation to validate the COVID-19 expenditures that were not approved for reimbursement. In the end, I believe the city will qualify and receive reimbursement for most of the COVID-19-related expenditures incurred. Finance Director Scott D. Jackson will be addressing the City Council at its next meeting to update members on immediate steps taken and my corrective action plan moving forward.

