Bright Spot: 3-year-old makes friends with his trash collector

CHICAGO, IL. (WFSB) - A little boy in Chicago found a way to come out of his shell, by making friends with the trash man.

Rain or shine, Lou waits faithfully for his neighbor on wheels.

A real-life friendship, his mom says was inspired by the small screen. “When Lou was little he started watching a show called ‘Trash Truck’ on Netflix.

Carolyn Klein says her pandemic baby had social anxiety.

“When new people would come up to him, there was definitely that stranger danger.”

But three-and-a-half-year-old Lou has never been a stranger to Trash Truck, and it was through their morning routine in their Chicago neighborhood that Lou met Rich.

“His natural response is to kind of cover, hide, turn his face away,” says mom Carolyn, “and I think Rich kind of recognized that, he’s a dad himself.”

Rich Rosales jumped out from behind the wheel of the truck to show Lou the ropes.

Over the last two years, Lou’s neighborhood has become the slowest, but fondest part of Rich’s route.

“It’s nice to see a little kid smile. If I can do that just for one kid a day or one kid period, it’s all worth it.”

A smile from a little boy who learned how strangers can become friends.

“For somebody to care that we’d never met before is really sweet,” says Carolyn. “It’s just this nice reminder that there’s good people out there.”

