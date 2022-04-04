Daffodils starting to pop up around the state

HIGGANUM, CT (WFSB) - Daffodils are starting to pop up around the state!

Halfinger Farms Dancing Daffodils in Higganum says their blooms are slightly delayed this year.

Laura Smith went to Halfinger Farm on this bright sunny day to pick some blooms with her 4-month-old.

“We came last year actually and it was a fun little activity I was looking for something to do to get out of the house on a spring day so I thought we’d take a ride during the week get some flowers brighten up the house a little bit,” Laura said.

From about the beginning of April to Mother’s Day is when Jen Halfinger says her pick your own season at Halfinger Farms Dancing Daffodils is fully in bloom.

“So we planted them in mid to late November and they do a little growing during that time with some root growth. The flower is already in the bulb that’s formed the previous fall and then they start picking up and begin to actively grow and emerge,” Jen said.

This year they are expecting about 60,000 bulbs for visitors to pick off of.

Jen says the right amount of warmth and rainfall are the key ingredients.

“Rainfall is really helpful just to try to hydrate everybody and get them moving forward that’s helpful. You don’t want them to dry out you want the flowers plump and hold well,” said Jen.

They also have unique vases to choose.

“Vases all reclaimed, repurposed, donated to us and rescheduled from the transfer station and those are offered to us by donation it’s a pay what you can,” said Jen.

It’s a feeling that Jen says is sunny and bright.

“Being in the daffodils it removes you from worries even if it’s only for 15 or 29 minutes it’s really important for our health to be removed from stress and let our minds take in what nature has to offer us the blue sky, the wind, the land, really bring it back to a basic pressure,” said Jen.

Monday is a perfect warm day for flowers, plus we are getting the rain mid-week so that should help.

