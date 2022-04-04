Drivers from out of state take advantage of cheaper gas prices in CT

NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Some Rhode Islanders heading west say they’re making a pit stop for gas in Connecticut, while others say the savings is miniscule.

Domingoez Gomes lives in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

He’s taking advantage of Connecticut’s lower fuel price caused by the 3-month temporary suspension of the 25-cent state fuel tax.

“We’re on a trip so we figure stop by get some gas but it’s expensive everywhere we go,” Domingoez said.

In Hope Valley Rhode Island Eyewitness News saw regular gasoline at $4.17 a gallon.

“I have no control over it and it is what it is. I’m not going to live trying to save a couple of cents here or there, can’t do it,” said Bill Cotter.

The AAA fuel report website shows Connecticut’s average Monday for regular gas is $4.03 a gallon and in Rhode Island it’s $4.13.

“Yea I guess to some it is you know its as expensive as it is, it’s worth it to shop for ten cents or so,” said Melanie Goodwin of Charlestown.

“No sense in driving 10 miles to save two cents,” said Larry Keckler of Massachusetts.

“Have you seen a lot of Rhode Islanders coming over?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Here? All the time, yeah. Like I said it used to be the other way around,” said Jake Lanoue of North Stonington.

For Domingoez Gomes, topping off in Connecticut cost him $73, saving him $1.72.

“At least I get a cup of coffee for free,” Domingoez said.

