East Hampton Public Library hopes kindness initiative spreads beyond town

EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - The East Hampton Public Library is focusing on kindness.

It’s a month-long focus, according to organizers, that comes in different forms.

The library said it’s focusing on four types: Kindness to yourself, spreading kindness in your community, kindness toward animals, and kindness beyond.

“It is a really wonderful opportunity to be able to start this kindness initiative, and our hope is that people really enjoy this for the entire month of April and that it causes a ripple effect,” said Stephanie Smith, East Hampton Public Library.

People can go for a stroll in a kindness garden, give or take from a kindness exchange box, or bid on a work of art done by animals up for adoption

“We have a whole table of artwork made by animals, so animals helping animals,” Smith said. “A lot of it is with those animals from the rescue, so if you see one, maybe you want to take home that little artist.”

Benefiting local causes, the library staff knows the community will feel the impact. However, it’s hoping to have a larger ripple effect beyond East Hampton

“All the money raised is going to go to two different animal organizations: Out Companions Animal Rescue & Shelter and the CT Draft Horse Rescue, which is in East Hampton,” Smith said.

The silent auction will be held at the library until April 16. Organizers said people are welcome to stop by during the day to place bids.

