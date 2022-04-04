Hartford man arrested by Middletown police for shooting incident

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for getting into a fight and firing a round from a gun.

Kaloni Goodley, 31, of Hartford, was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and violation of a protective order.

The incident happened on Feb. 22 in the area of Liberty and Main streets in Middletown.

According to Middletown police, Goodley was involved in a fight with another person during which he took out a gun and used it to hit the person in the head.

Police said he fired the round during the fight and then fled.

The other person involved in the fight suffered injuries and needed to be hospitalized, police said.

Investigators said they were able to get an arrest warrant for the suspect and tracked him to Hartford, Meriden and East Hampton over the following weeks.

On April 1, East Hampton police helped to bring Goodley into custody.

He was held on a $300,000 court-set surety bond and already faced a judge.

