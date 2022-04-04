Great Day CT
Meriden gas station pump ignites after car crash

Damaged pump in Meriden
Damaged pump in Meriden(Corey Calamari)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The GasMan Food & Fuel is down one pump after a car crashed into it.

According the Meriden Fire Department, at around noon, a car left the road and struck a pump at 369 Cook Ave.

The car came to a stop a short distance away. The pump caught on fire.

The station was able to turn off the pump and the fire department put the flames out in minutes.

Two people were inside the car. They were not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

