Meriden gas station pump ignites after car crash

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The GasMan Food & Fuel is down one pump after a car crashed into it.

According the Meriden Fire Department, at around noon, a car left the road and struck a pump at 369 Cook Ave.

The car came to a stop a short distance away. The pump caught on fire.

The station was able to turn off the pump and the fire department put the flames out in minutes.

Two people were inside the car. They were not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

