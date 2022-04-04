New Haven discusses plan to add 500 cameras around the city

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven is one step closer to covering the Elm City with additional cameras.

The city already has cameras up, like the ones on Union Avenue.

The plan is to add 500 more over the next few years, bringing the Elm City in line with other big cities like Hartford and Bridgeport.

During Monday’s update with the chief, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says the city is working on a contract with a company which was just awarded the job.

This is a big job with 500 cameras, so they will be rolled out in batches, likely over several years.

New Haven’s Board of Alders previously signed off on the plan to use some federal pandemic relief funding for public safety initiatives, including $3.8 million to expand the city’s camera system.

The hope is to not only potentially prevent crimes, but also catch those in the act.

In cases where witnesses might be reluctant to come forward, New Haven says the cameras don’t lie, so it’s giving police another set of eyes when it comes to crime around town.

“We’re still going to reach out the community and businesses in the area, because we never know what other angle we might be getting, but the ability to have feeds of these cameras, looked back after an incident, right here in the in the intel center is going to give valuable information to the officers on the street who are responding and also the detectives who are following up on the investigation,” said Acting Chief Renee Dominguez of the New Haven Police Department.

The chief says the cameras will be all over the city, but there are some stats the city says will help with the rollout along with some infrastructure already in place.

