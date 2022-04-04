New luxury apartments coming to downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of new luxury apartments are coming to downtown Hartford.

It’s part of the North Crossing Development right next to Dunkin Donuts Park.

Painting is completed, windows are being installed, and construction is winding down.

This is the first phase of the development in downtown Hartford.

The project includes 270 apartment units spread across 300,000 square feet.

“We hope that we’re really creating a new community to bridge the north side and the downtown which was always the goal of this which was formerly called the Dono Project,” said Randy Salvatore.

Salvatore is the CEO of RMS Companies.

The real estate development group plans on ultimately constructing 1,000 apartments around Dunkin Donuts Park.

This building is called The Pennant at North Crossing and from the rooftop deck tenants will be able to watch baseball games at the park.

“We’re pricing it competitively. We think Hartford has so many great things to offer and it’s going to be a new product,” Salvatore said.

Once the North Crossing Development is completed it’ll feature a mix of residential, parking, shopping and retail buildings, bringing a modern, contemporary design to downtown Hartford.

The courtyard features a pool with firepits and cabanas.

Developers have been adjusting plans as the pandemic has brought changes to the workplace.

“We’re building a really large co-working space on the ground floor understanding that people won’t be going into the office five days a week. But they might be going into one of the Hartford companies a couple a days a week and then they’ll have a great environment here to be able to work,” said Salvatore.

Despite some supply chain challenges, people will be able to tour and begin leasing apartments in about a month.

By the beginning of July tenants will be able to start moving into the building.

“We’re very excited about what’s coming to fruition here,” Salvatore said.

Next phases of the North Crossing Development include more apartment units, a grocery store and additional retail.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.