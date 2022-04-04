Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Officers seize more than $4M worth of meth hidden inside cans of sealant

According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor trying to cross the border revealed...
According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor trying to cross the border revealed nearly 220 pounds of meth.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) – Customs and Border officers seized more than $4 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside cans of waterproof sealant.

According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor and trailer trying to cross the border revealed nearly 220 pounds of meth.

“Officers assigned to our cargo facilities utilize their enforcement expertise to target these high-risk commodities. It has led to the discovery of dangerous hard narcotics,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Large-scale seizures, such as this one, exemplify our mission priorities in securing the border.”

CBP said the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden made remarks on what he called war crimes in Bucha, Ukraine, upon landing...
Biden on Ukraine: Bucha atrocities a war crime
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden: Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings in Ukraine
Hannah Casperson and Thomas Crawford.
Waterbury police to release more information about suspect who rammed 7 cruisers
Rain arrives Wednesday
Technical Discussion: Sunny & Dry Today Ahead Of Rain Mid-Week!
Officials are looking for Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslund, 2, who they say were...
Amber Alert: 2 children taken from Wyoming; suspect may be headed to Texas, police say