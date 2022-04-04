PD: Man dead after shooting in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in New Britain, police said.

Authorities say officers responded to an apartment on Court Street around 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

“The New Britain Police are actively investigating the incident and, at this time, have not found any evidence to suggest anyone else is in immediate danger,” police said.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 860-826-3120.

