Route 15 north in New Haven reopens following 3-vehicle crash

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 northbound was closed in New Haven because of a three-vehicle crash.

It has since reopened.

According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened between exits 59 and 60.

It was first reported before 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.