Route 15 north in New Haven reopens following 3-vehicle crash
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 northbound was closed in New Haven because of a three-vehicle crash.
It has since reopened.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened between exits 59 and 60.
It was first reported before 6:30 a.m. on Monday.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
