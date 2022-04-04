Great Day CT
Route 15 north in New Haven reopens following 3-vehicle crash

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 northbound was closed in New Haven because of a three-vehicle crash.

It has since reopened.

According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened between exits 59 and 60.

It was first reported before 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

