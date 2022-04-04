South Carolina beats UConn 64 - 49

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - South Carolina beat the UConn women’s basketball team 64 - 49.

Fans packed Gampel Pavilion tonight to watch the game, hoping to see the huskies win the championship.

Fans say they’re just proud of the huskies for making it this far.

“We were supposed to turn Aliyah Boston into Aliyah Worcester,” said UConn student Glenn Cully.

Fans though say they weren’t even expecting to get to this point.

While it was a tough loss, they’re still proud of their Huskies.

A tough loss but as fans here said they’re confident the women will make it to the championship next year.

