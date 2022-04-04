Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

South Carolina beats UConn 64 - 49

The UConn Huskies.
The UConn Huskies.(MGN)
By Ashley RK Smith and Erin Edwards
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - South Carolina beat the UConn women’s basketball team 64 - 49.

Fans packed Gampel Pavilion tonight to watch the game, hoping to see the huskies win the championship.

Fans say they’re just proud of the huskies for making it this far.

“We were supposed to turn Aliyah Boston into Aliyah Worcester,” said UConn student Glenn Cully.

Fans though say they weren’t even expecting to get to this point.

While it was a tough loss, they’re still proud of their Huskies.

A tough loss but as fans here said they’re confident the women will make it to the championship next year.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Damaged pump in Meriden
Meriden gas station pump ignites after car crash
Comfortable and dry start to the workweek
Technical Discussion: Comfortable and dry start to the workweek
Your 4/3 evening Eyewitness News & Early Warning Weather
Your 4/3 evening Eyewitness News & Early Warning Weather
CSP cruiser
Wrong way driver strikes CSP cruiser