Waterbury Hospital launches pollen count website

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury Hospital launched a website that tallies the pollen count.

It was up and running on Monday and planned to post data through September.

Waterbury Hospital said its pollen and mold count is performed by the Waterbury Hospital Hematology Laboratory and is sponsored by the Center for Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

The hospital said it has the only pollen count center in New England that is certified by the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology’s National Allergy Bureau.

The pollen count report is compiled every weekday. Scientists from the Waterbury Hospital Hematology Laboratory collect and report pollen data on: Trees, grass and weeds pollen and as well as mold spores. Measurements are per cubic meter.

