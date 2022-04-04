Great Day CT
Watertown police searching for missing woman

Michelle Buonfiglio.
Michelle Buonfiglio.(Watertown Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Police in Watertown are seeking the public’s help in finding a woman that went missing over the weekend.

Authorities say Michelle Buonfiglio, 54, of Watertown, has been missing since Saturday around 12 p.m.

***Attempt to Locate*** The Watertown Police Department is attempting to locate Michelle Buonfiglio DOB 8/2/1967 of 80...

Posted by Watertown CT Police Department on Monday, April 4, 2022

Michelle was driving a brown 2000 Jaguar XJ8 with Connecticut plates.

Police say she is 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes and blonde eyes.

“She was wearing jeans, a black t-shirt, black and gold sweater with black boots and does not have her cell phone with her at this time,” Watertown police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Watertown police at 860-945-5200.

