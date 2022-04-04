Great Day CT
Windham Public Schools are dealing with a phone issue

By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - The public schools district in Windham said it is dealing with a phone issue.

Windham Public Schools posted to social media on Monday that it was experiencing an internet and external phone issue that spanned the whole district.

Good morning Windham Community, We are currently experiencing internet and external phone issues throughout the district. Please bear with us as we work to resolve this issue. Thank you.

Posted by Windham Public Schools on Monday, April 4, 2022

“Please bear with us as we work to resolve this issue,” the district said.

There’s no word on what caused the issue.

