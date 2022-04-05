The best states in which to work from home: Where Connecticut ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the best states in which to work from home, according to a report.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Tuesday its report titled the “Best States for Working from Home.”

On it, Connecticut ranked as the fourth best.

WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics, including share of workers working from home, internet cost, and cybersecurity. It also looked at working from home in terms of cost, comfort and safety.

Here are the rankings for Connecticut’s metrics, which contributed to the state’s overall ranking:

20th – Share of Population Working from Home.

24th – Share of Potential Telecommuters.

2nd – Households’ Internet Access.

13th – Average Home Square Footage.

30th – Internet Cost.

Only New Jersey, Washington DC, and Delaware ranked ahead of Connecticut.

The bottom three states were Montana, Mississippi and Alaska.

Read WalletHub’s complete report on its website here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.