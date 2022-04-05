Bright Spot: Chess gives Afghan refugee children a taste of home

RALEIGH, NC (WFSB) - Afghan refugee children are adapting to a new life in the U.S. by playing a game that originated from their homeland.

While the Taliban outlawed the game of chess at one point, an elementary school in North Carolina is using it as an important teaching aid in the classroom.

It’s game time for a special group of students at this elementary school in Raleigh. They came to learn the game of chess.

Elshan Moridiabadi is a chess grandmaster, now living Durham. He introduced the students to kings, queens, bishops, and noble knights.

The students and their families are refugees from their troubled homeland of Afghanistan where some say chess was born.

Before long, the students set up their own armies for battle.

Carol Meyer is the executive director of U.S. Chess, and she says the game itself has been attacked in Afghanistan.

“There was a time back in the early 2000′s when the Taliban government was first installed where chess was actually banned.”

With the Taliban back in control, chess may once again become a crime.

Principal Chris Cox says here the game has helped to break down barriers.

“Obviously, in a new place, at a new time, and feeling very foreign to them, this is something that really gives them a little familiarity with something that they love, as simple as the game of chess. And again, that’s why we do what we do right? Just to have our kids and see that twinkle in their eyes when they’re learning. And all these students are still trying to master the English language, so one connection for them with the game of chess has been really, really great.”

Carol agrees. “We see chess as a universal game, and it’s a universal language. Today these kids were able to move the pieces even though they haven’t yet mastered the language that we were speaking in the room.”

And in the end, each student took their own new chess set home.

