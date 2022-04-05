Colebrook woman accused of stealing nearly $150k from Medicaid

COLEBROOK, CT (WFSB) – A Colebrook woman is facing charges after stealing nearly $150,000 from Medicaid, state officials say.

Officials say Jennifer Lefebre-McGevna, 45, was arrested on April 4.

“According to the arrest warrant affidavit, between 2017 and 2020, Lefebre-McGevna, a behavioral health clinician, billed the Connecticut Medicaid Program for psychotherapy services that were not provided and billed for services rendered by unlicensed individuals,” said the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Lefebre-McGevna stole $148,102.80 from the state Medicaid program, officials said.

Officials say she is charged with one count of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community and one count of health insurance fraud.

Lefebre-McGevna was released on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on April 13.

“Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community is a class B felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Health Insurance Fraud is an unclassified felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison,” officials said.

Officials say in the investigation, the Medicaid Control Unit received help from the State Department of Social Services Office of Quality Assurance and the Rocky Hill Police Department.

“Anyone with knowledge of suspected fraud or abuse in the public healthcare system is asked to contact the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office at 860-258-5986,” state officials said.

