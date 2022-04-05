Great Day CT
Driver who slammed into gas pump in Meriden arrested; police release surveillance video

Ricardo Lopez.
Ricardo Lopez.(Meriden police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A driver was arrested following a dramatic gas pump crash that sparked a fire in Meriden.

Ricardo Lopez, 24, was charged with reckless driving, traveling unreasonably fast, and unsafe passing.

According to police, Lopez was behind the wheel of a vehicle that slammed into a pump at 369 Cooke Ave on Sunday.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance video of the incident.

Meriden police released surveillance video of a driver slamming into a gas pump over the weekend.

Flames could be seen erupting from pump in the aftermath of the crash.

Police said they determined that Lopez was passing vehicles on the wrong side of the road while traveling south on Cook Avenue.

He lost control of his vehicle, veered out of the travel lane and into the parking lot of the gas station.

The vehicle then rolled and struck one of the pumps.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Lopez was arrested and given a bond of $2,500.

He’s due in court on April 18.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

