Ellington murder case from 2015 finally heads to trial

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - After years of delays, an Ellington murder trial that gained worldwide attention is finally set to begin.

Police said a Fitbit fitness tracking device helped them prove Richard Dabate killed his wife, Connie Dabate, in 2015.

Now, prosecutors at Rockville Superior Court in Vernon will try to convince a jury of that.

Legal experts said it could be a fascinating trial.

They said that on some levels, it’s unique because of the technology being used by prosecutors. However, the bottom line is still the same in that it’ll be up to jurors to make the decision about who to believe.

Richard Dabate stands accused of murdering Connie Dabate in their Ellington home just two days before Christmas in 2015. Richard Dabate, who has been free on bond, denied the charges and told police an intruder killed his wife.

He claimed he returned home around 9 a.m. the day his wife died because an alarm went off. He said a criminal entered the house, tied him up with zip ties, and killed Connie Dabate after an altercation that lasted about 10 minutes.

In court records, however, police said Richard Dabate’s story made no sense, and that technological evidence contradicted his timeline and proved Richard Dabate was alone with his wife when the crime was committed.

Prosecutors will likely try to paint a picture for the jury using data from Connie Dabate’s Fitbit, Richard Dabate’s table, and the couple’s home security system.

Legal expert Ryan McGuigan, who is not connected to the case, said expert witnesses could play a key role in breaking down complicated evidence in an understandable way.

“Somebody from Fitbit or a police officer who is well-versed in it testifying before the jury and telling them this, is the information the Fitbit gives and this is what it translates into and what it means,” McGuigan explained.

There has been a lot of anticipation for the trial.

The case was delayed for years due to the length of the criminal investigation and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it was finally set to begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

