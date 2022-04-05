Enfield police charge man with arson

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Enfield arrested a man on an arson charge in connection with a fire that happened back in January.

Christopher Colbert, 40, of Enfield, was arrested Tuesday on nine total warrants, according to police.

One of the warrants charged him with first-degree arson in connection with a fire at 30 Montano Dr. in Enfield back on Jan. 24.

The fire was one of two in the area that was deemed “suspicious” by investigators.

The other happened on Feb. 15 at 8 Dover Rd., less than a mile away from the first one.

“The two fires are considered to be suspicious due to the way in which they occurred and the presence of an accelerant at the scene,” Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox told Channel 3 at the time.

Police did not connect Colbert to the second fire in information they provided on Tuesday.

Another warrant charged Colbert with improper use of a marker plate, evading responsibility, and tampering with evidence.

Police said he was further charged with two counts of first-degree failure to appear in court and five counts of second-degree failure to appear.

Colbert’s bonds totaled $805,000

He was arraigned in court on Tuesday morning.

