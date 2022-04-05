Gov. Lamont reaches deal with state workers

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Lamont and the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) reached an agreement last week regarding some state employees who will now receive raises and bonuses.

The agreement comes at a time where thousands of employees could retire this summer.

Eyewitness News spoke with officials from SEBAC who say this was a tough negotiation but it was long overdue.

“This agreement is a 4-year contract it comes with a wage pattern that’s a 2.5 percent general wage increase in year one along with a 2500 one-time lump sum. In year 2 it’s a 2.5 percent wage increase plus 1,000 lump sum,” said Drew Stoner, SEBAC spokesperson.

According to SEBAC the new agreement has been in negotiations with Lamont’s administration for over a year, calling it a historic timely win.

“So starting July 1 the services that our members currently provide to the state are not going to be there 3:01 so as this fair contract comes forward that offers fair wages and some justification for the amount of work they put in,” said Jody Barr, Executive Director AFSCME Council 4.

The agreement is to also appeal to the wave of state workers who will become eligible to retire July 1 and assist with the ongoing staffing crisis.

“The 15 unions and 35 bargaining agreements everyone is facing short staffing I mean in DSS we have over 300 vacancies in DOC we have over 600 vacancies in DIMAs we have 800 vacancies, the list goes on and on,” Stoner said.

SEBAC represents 43,000 state employees and says over the past 15 years their workforce has shrunk by 20 percent.

These sentiments were echoed on Tuesday by Lamont in a press conference, who says the deal is needed to enhance recruitment, especially in healthcare.

“We have a labor agreement that fits within our overall budget for the next three years is very important and from a manager’s point of view gives us the opportunity to recruit going forward and also say thank you to state employees,” said Lamont.

The administration says the total costs for this agreement for fiscal year 22 would estimate at $287 million and $403 million in fiscal year 23.

