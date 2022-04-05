Hamden High School evacuated because of bomb threat

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden High School was evacuated on Tuesday morning because of a bomb threat.

Superintendent Jody Ian Goeler confirmed the evacuation and threat to Channel 3.

Goeler said he sent an email to parents earlier in the morning to inform them of the situation.

Entrances were blocked off by police. Firefighters were also on the scene.

A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw students and staff sitting outside on bleachers.

HAMDEN HIGH SCHOOL: All students and staff have been evacuated and are sitting on outside bleachers. Entrances blocked off by police…Fire fighters across the street. Hearing this could be for a possible “bomb threat”- unconfirmed at this point. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/ehRrnHNfoY — Marcy Jones (@marcy_jonestv) April 5, 2022

No other details were released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.