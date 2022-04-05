Great Day CT
Hamden High School evacuated because of bomb threat

Hamden High School
Hamden High School(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden High School was evacuated on Tuesday morning because of a bomb threat.

Superintendent Jody Ian Goeler confirmed the evacuation and threat to Channel 3.

Goeler said he sent an email to parents earlier in the morning to inform them of the situation.

Entrances were blocked off by police. Firefighters were also on the scene.

A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw students and staff sitting outside on bleachers.

No other details were released.

