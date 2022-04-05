Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Kansas tops North Carolina 72-69 to win national title

Basketball
Basketball(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Kansas pulled off the biggest comeback in national championship history Saturday night, getting a big game from David McCormack, crucial shots from Remy Martin and surviving a tying 3-pointer by North Carolina’s Caleb Love that missed everything at the buzzer for a 72-69 victory in the Superdome.

The senior-laden Jayhawks trailed the Tar Heels 40-25 at halftime before rallying to win their fourth national title, and the second for coach Bill Self, on the same floor where they lost to Kentucky in the title game a decade ago.

David McCormack’s offensive rebound and stick-back gave the Jayhawks a 70-69 lead with 1:16 left. And after Armando Bacot turned the ball over at the other end, his sprained ankle from the semifinals finally giving out, McCormack added another basket with 22.3 seconds left to give Kansas some breathing room.

Caleb Love and Puff Johnson both missed shots for the Tar Heels that would have tied the game, but the Jayhawks gave North Carolina another chance when Dajuan Harris stepped out of bounds with 4.3 seconds left.

Love’s closely guarded shot at the buzzer came up well short and the Jayhawks streamed onto the court to celebrate their dramatic comeback. It eclipsed that of Kentucky, which rallied from 10 down to beat Utah in the 1998 title game.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky
Police Lights
Police investigate fatal shooting in New Britain
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski to announce State Rep. Laura Devlin as...
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski to announce State Rep. Laura Devlin as running mate
Waterbury police release more information about suspect who rammed 7 cruisers
Waterbury police release more information about suspect who rammed 7 cruisers
Meteorologist Mark Dixon says there will be multiple chances for rain later this week.
Technical Discussion: Rounds of rain are on the way...