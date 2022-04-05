Man, state senator’s home hit by gunfire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man and the home of a state senator in New Haven were struck by gunfire on Monday night.

According to police, Sen. Gary Winfield’s home was hit around 7 p.m.

They said they responded to a ShotSpotter detection system alert on Winchester Avenue, between Division and Thompson streets.

A short time later, they received a report about a person who was shot in the area.

Officers said they learned that it was a 33-year-old man from New haven who had been hit. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said the victim was hit while walking by Winfield’s home.

Neither Winfield nor his family were hurt.

Police do not believe the senator was the target.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in New Haven at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477), or texting “NHPD plus the message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.