PD: Man dead after shooting in Ansonia

By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Ansonia Tuesday.

Authorities say police received a 911 call around 12:50 p.m. for the report of a male victim shot.

“The first officers on scene found a silver Honda and the passenger was suffering from a gunshot wound,” Ansonia police said.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Upon investigation, police learned the shooting happened on Hubbell Avenue near Sixth Street.

“It was also learned that the shooting happened during an attempted drug purchase where the suspect fired into the Honda striking the victim,” police said. “The Honda then fled the scene before stopping on Main Street and calling 911.”

Police say the victim is a 20-year-old male from Stratford.

The suspect in the shooting is described as a young black male wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.

