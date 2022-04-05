Police investigate fatal shooting in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in New Britain.

Police say they were called to 60 Court Street after there were reports of a gun going off.

Officials found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

New Britain police say they are actively investigating the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (860) 826-3120.

