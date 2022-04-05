Police: Man arrested in 2017 Bridgeport homicide

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges for a homicide that happened in Bridgeport in 2017.

Police say Shardel Ragin, 34, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of Max Antoine in 2017.

“Antoine was gunned down as he walked out of Tiago’s, a downtown restaurant, on April 20, 2017,” Bridgeport police said.

Police say Ragin shot at Antoine and another man from his car.

“It is believed that the motive for the shooting is revenge for Ragin and his wife being shot in 2016 in Stamford,” police said.

Ragin faces charges of murder, criminal attempt at murder, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and weapons in a motor vehicle.

“Ragin, who is currently out on bond for another homicide, is being held on an additional $3,000,000 bond,” Bridgeport police said.

He will be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Police credit detectives for the arrest and say the original lead detective in the case is Robert Winkler.

