Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski to announce State Rep. Laura Devlin as running mate

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State Representative Laura Devlin will be Bob Stefanowski’s running mate in the race for governor this fall, Channel 3 Chief Political Reporter Susan Raff confirms.

Devlin has represented Fairfield and Trumbull for 10 years.

She started her fourth term in January 2021.

“Devlin serves on the legislature’s committees on, Education, Finance, Revenue and Bonding and Transportation,” the CT House GOP says.

Stefanowski is expected to officially announce Devlin as his candidate for Lieutenant Governor in a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Fairfield.

State Republican leaders made an announcement Monday evening:

SEN. KELLY, SEN. FORMICA CONGRATULATE REPRESENTATIVE LAURA DEVLIN ON RUNNING FOR LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR HARTFORD – Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) and Senate Republican Leader Pro Tempore Paul Formica (R-East Lyme) congratulated State Representative Laura Devlin (R-Fairfield) on being named running mate to Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski. “Laura is a fierce advocate for working- and middle-class families,” said Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly. “She is incredibly hardworking, intelligent, and passionate about public service and making Connecticut a better and stronger place for all. Across our state, Laura is known for her years of work fighting for a stronger economy and transportation system without taking more out of taxpayers’ wallets with new taxes or tolls. Families in Laura’s home district know her for her commitment to education, good government, and protecting our environment. It has been an honor to serve alongside Laura in the legislature. All of Connecticut would be well served with Laura helping lead our state and standing up for the voices of Connecticut families.” “Congratulations to Laura Devlin on her decision to run for Lieutenant Governor for our great state!” said Senator Paul Formica. “Laura has been an outstanding leader in the Republican Party and as a state representative for the 134th district in the General Assembly for nearly eight years. I’m thrilled to see that Bob Stefanowski has asked Laura to join him to bring new leadership to CT this November.”

