SIGNS OF SPRING: Tulips start to bloom at Elizabeth Park in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - April showers bring May flowers, and the first signs of spring are starting to pop up.

Eyewitness News checked out the tulip garden that’s getting ready to bloom at Elizabeth Park Conservatory in Hartford.

Pictures of the tulips from last year show vibrant pops of yellow, orange, pink and lavender.

They plant about 6,400 tulips every year.

The Robert A. Prill Memorial Tulip and Annual Garden rotates between being a Tulip garden in the spring and Annuals in the summer and fall.

Rosemary Aldridge is a horticulturist there and she says these blooms will be out between mid to late April and Mother’s Day.

She says a combination of partly cloudy skies and temperatures 55-60 will be the right ingredients for the longest lasting buds.

“What’s exciting now is to see everything we put in late last fall has suddenly sprouted and I’m looking around the garden and the beds are full. We had no losses sometimes well have a grainy winter with puddles of water on the ground and tulips don’t like that,” Aldridge said.

SIGNS OF SPRING: Tulips almost in full bloom

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.