State changes how it records COVID-19 metrics

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state is changing how it reports its COVID-19 metrics.

The state is no longer sharing daily cases and a daily positivity rate, which have been reported for the last two years.

Instead, test positivity is being calculated as a seven-day rolling average.

Eyewitness News spoke with the Department of Public Health Commissioner about the changes.

She says this will help give a more accurate measure of where we are in the fight against COVID.

“We’re moving towards this change because the CDC made a change where they are no longer asking us to report the results of antigen tests and point of care rapid PCR tests,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani.

Juthani says the state felt this was a good point of transition.

“A test positivity that is a rolling average gives us a better sense of the trajectory that we are going in this pandemic. So are we continuing to head up? Or are we starting to come down?” she said.

Juthani says day-of results are less informative than results over a period of time.

“And it’s that type of information that actually guides our decision making, more than the result on any given one day,” she said.

Will these changes impact Connecticut’s ability to detect new variants?

The state has five different partners who can test for variants.

“They continue to do that right now. The volume of tests to be able to test for variants is lower because there are fewer samples that people are actually turning positive with, and tests being done in these laboratories,” Juthani said.

While there has been an uptick in COVID positivity, we’re nowhere close to where we were at the height of omicron.

“We do see that BA.2 is increasing in terms of the most prevalent type of subvariant that is circulating in Connecticut. Right now our hospitalizations are plateaued,” Juthani said.

Juthani stresses the importance of getting your second booster shot, especially if you are immunocompromised or elderly.

The department of public health hopes these testing changes will help us ultimately transition to weekly COVID reporting.

