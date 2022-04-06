Blumenthal calls on FTC to investigate Hertz’s business practices

Conn. (WFSB) -Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling on the FTC to investigate Hertz’s business practices after reports came out detailing how the company would make false reports on customers for stealing cars.

According to CBS reports, Hertz has filed more than 3,000 stolen vehicle reports every year. The reports detail that many of these reports turned out to be wrong, leading to many innocent Hertz customers to be arrested.

Many customers were arrested at gunpoint, jailed for days or months, lost their jobs or homes, and had thousands of dollars in attorneys’ fees, the reports detail.

“It appears that Hertz’s practices have resulted in the false arrest of numerous customers through no fault of their own,” Blumenthal says.

Last week, Blumenthal sent a letter to Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr demanding the company fix their business practices.

