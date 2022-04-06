Twenty Towns
Blumenthal calls on FTC to investigate Hertz’s business practices

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 photo, a Hertz rental car logo is seen on the front of a...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 photo, a Hertz rental car logo is seen on the front of a Hertz location in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) -Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling on the FTC to investigate Hertz’s business practices after reports came out detailing how the company would make false reports on customers for stealing cars.

According to CBS reports, Hertz has filed more than 3,000 stolen vehicle reports every year. The reports detail that many of these reports turned out to be wrong, leading to many innocent Hertz customers to be arrested.

Many customers were arrested at gunpoint, jailed for days or months, lost their jobs or homes, and had thousands of dollars in attorneys’ fees, the reports detail.

“It appears that Hertz’s practices have resulted in the false arrest of numerous customers through no fault of their own,” Blumenthal says.

Last week, Blumenthal sent a letter to Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr demanding the company fix their business practices.

