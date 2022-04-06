Driver slams into utility pole in Bristol, closing part of Route 6

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed a portion of Route 6 eastbound in Bristol on Wednesday morning.

According to police, a driver slammed into a utility pole in the area of Farmington Avenue and King Street.

Police said in addition to that area of Route 6, King Street was also closed to northbound traffic from Louisiana Avenue to Farmington Avenue.

Westbound traffic on Farmington Avenue and southbound traffic on King Street were not affected.

Police said the impact of the crash broke the pole. Wires and traffic lights drooped too low for tractor trailers and taller vehicles at the intersection.

No injuries were reported.

Eversource crews were called to the scene to make repairs to the pole.

According to police, a detour was set up for eastbound traffic on Farmington Avenue and northbound traffic on King Street.

Drivers were encouraged to seek alternate routes on Wednesday morning to help minimize delays and increase the safety for the crews working to restore the utility pole.

The closure was expected to remain until at least noon on Wednesday, police said.

