East Lyme PD warns of new scam

East Lyme Police are warning residents of a new scam where a person impersonates a police officer.

According to the East Lyme Police Department, a person will call pretending to be a police officer and convince the person picking up that they missed a scheduled court appearance.

The scammer then says the person must pay to stay out of jail. The scammer then gets paid through prepaid cards.

Officials say the scammers will call from numbers that look like legitimate police department phone numbers.

East Lyme Police advise to immediately hang up, and not provide the caller with any information. Officials say a way to tell if it is a scam is if they ask for gift cards, or prepaid cards.

Officials recommend checking the town’s designated website to confirm the number is from a police department.

Residents can also call the East Lyme Police Department at (860) 739-5900 for any questions or concerns.

