Fundraiser started after more than 40 vehicles broken into in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - The community of Wolcott is coming together for the victims of last week’s car break-ins.

A business is chipping in to help too.

Kullman’s Automotive is making sure all victims can give them a call for help after seeing a woman start a Facebook fundraiser to help with repair costs.

Police departments continue their investigations into the suspects of the break-ins, getting closer to charging them.

“It was infuriating,” said Kathy Flanagan after hearing what happened at Countryside Apartments last Friday.

Dozens woke up to their car windows smashed.

“I said, oh my god, I left the window open. Then I sat in the car then I saw all the damage,” said a break-in victim.

“They just made a complete mess,” said another victim of the break-ins.

Some of the victims are Flanagan’s friends.

“There’s one gentleman here that always buys a lot of gift cards to give out to his friends and all those were stolen,” said Flanagan.

After hearing some didn’t have insurance to cover repairs and that some insurance companies weren’t covering it, she started a Facebook fundraiser to raise money to ease the burden, particularly for the uninsured.

“And then considering how much we’re able to collect, then I’d like to evenly distribute it to each person that was involved in the incident,” she said.

Kullman’s Automotive is also lending a hand.

“Just shook my head in disbelief,” said Tommy Centinaro, Manager at Kullman’s Automotive.

Some of Centinaro’s friends got hit too.

He’s now offering discounted services.

“We can’t afford to do jobs for them for nothing, but if we can get them a little discount, guidance, whatever we can do to help out,” Centinaro said.

One of the break-in suspects, Hannah Casperson, has officially been charged by Monroe police for the pursuit and crashes into police cruisers.

She’s still in the hospital but is now in state custody.

Arrest warrants have been sent in by Waterbury and Wolcott police.

Thomas Crawford, the second suspect, has been in Wolcott’s custody since Friday.

A police report shows he not only admitted to the car break-ins, but numerous crimes around the greater Waterbury region.

Waterbury police has submitted arrest warrants on Crawford on additional crimes he admitted to.

The fundraiser can be found here.

Phone number for Kullman’s Automotive, ask for Tommy: 203-879-4613

