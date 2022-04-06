Future of severe weather in Conn.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Relentless severe weather has been ripping through the south. According to meteorologist Connor Lewis, that type of weather will likely not hit Connecticut.

According to Connor Lewis, Connecticut will see relatively normal weather, except for warmer weather and more rain.

Lewis says severe weather season in Connecticut is from May to August, but with clime change, more extreme weather will push into April and the fall.

Severe weather in the south is more frequent due to a phenomenon called La Nina.

La Nina refers to cooler than average seas surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean that can influence global weather trends.

La Nina causes more large hail and tornadoes in the south. A La Nina advisory will likely continue for the remainder of the spring.

This is kind of weather is considered normal this time of year. What is not considered normal is how close the severe weather has come to the coast, like New Orleans getting hit by a tornado, and Florida getting two inches of hail. Georgia has also been slammed with damaging winds and tornadoes.

Connecticut’s severe weather will most likely occur in July.

