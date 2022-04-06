Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Group claims fetuses in DC home proof of illegal abortions

Police found five aborted fetuses at an activist's home. (WUSA, Washington Surgi-Clinic, Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), @DCAreaAntiAbortionAdvocacy)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - An anti-abortion group says the five fetuses found last week in a member’s home came from the medical waste being disposed by a Washington, D.C., abortion clinic.

The group, known as the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, claims it contacted the police to collect the fetuses in hopes that an autopsy would prove that the clinic was conducting federally illegal late-stage abortions.

Last week, the Metropolitan Police Department removed five aborted fetuses from the home of Lauren Handy, a longtime anti-abortion rights activist.

Police removed the fetuses one day after Handy and eight others were charged with blocking access to an abortion clinic in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An anti-abortion group says the five fetuses found in a member’s home came from the medical...
Anti-abortion group says fetuses found at member's home came from DC clinic
Parents Pushback Over Gender Identity Curriculum
Parents Pushback Over Gender Identity Curriculum
State oversight committee looking to control West Haven finances
State oversight committee looking to control West Haven finances
Clarence Dixon, who was convicted 20 years ago of the long-time cold case murder of an ASU...
Man scheduled to be executed 44 years after raping, killing college student