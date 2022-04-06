Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

One in hospital following crash in Norwich

Norwich Crash. Credit- Occum Fire Department
Norwich Crash. Credit- Occum Fire Department(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was sent to the hospital after a crash on Scotland Road in Norwich.

Officials say the crash happened late Tuesday night.

Officials say the car was on its roof with the driver still trapped inside when they arrived on scene.

The roadway was closed while officials cleared the scene.

The Occum Fire Department and the Taftville Fire Department responded to the scene.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Norwich Crash. Credit- Occum Fire Department
Norwich Crash
Norwich Crash. Credit- Occum Fire Department
One in hospital following crash in Norwich
Friday AM storms
Technical Discussion: Rounds of rain, perhaps some thunder, on the way!
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 photo, a Hertz rental car logo is seen on the front of a...
Blumenthal calls on FTC to investigate Hertz’s business practices