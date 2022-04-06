One in hospital following crash in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was sent to the hospital after a crash on Scotland Road in Norwich.

Officials say the crash happened late Tuesday night.

Officials say the car was on its roof with the driver still trapped inside when they arrived on scene.

The roadway was closed while officials cleared the scene.

The Occum Fire Department and the Taftville Fire Department responded to the scene.

