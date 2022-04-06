Racist language scrawled on bathroom wall of school in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Racist language was found scrawled in the bathroom of a school in West Hartford, according to administrators.

West Hartford Public Schools sent a letter to families of Hall High School to address it.

“The administration must address continued racist language that has been found in our bathrooms,” said the Hall Administrative Team. “This is unacceptable, and we do not stand for this. Any member of our community who is found to be committing these acts will be held accountable, up to and including expulsion.”

School officials said that to ensure students make appropriate use the bathrooms, they will be increasing visibility by adults and limiting the amount of bathrooms available on each floor.

“We ask your child to follow past communicated protocol regarding available areas for upperclassmen during a free period: The cafeteria, Career Center or library,” the team wrote. “Underclassmen are required to stay in the cafeteria or outdoor courtyard during their lunch wave.”

The team said the foundation for every student at the school should be feeling safe, respected and supported.

“We need to work together to ensure Hall is a safe and welcoming environment for all,” it said.

The administration said resources were available to support how students process the incidents.

There was no word on what the graffiti read.

