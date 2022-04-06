Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Racist language scrawled on bathroom wall of school in West Hartford

William H. Hall High School in West Hartford.
William H. Hall High School in West Hartford.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Racist language was found scrawled in the bathroom of a school in West Hartford, according to administrators.

West Hartford Public Schools sent a letter to families of Hall High School to address it.

“The administration must address continued racist language that has been found in our bathrooms,” said the Hall Administrative Team. “This is unacceptable, and we do not stand for this. Any member of our community who is found to be committing these acts will be held accountable, up to and including expulsion.”

School officials said that to ensure students make appropriate use the bathrooms, they will be increasing visibility by adults and limiting the amount of bathrooms available on each floor.

“We ask your child to follow past communicated protocol regarding available areas for upperclassmen during a free period: The cafeteria, Career Center or library,” the team wrote. “Underclassmen are required to stay in the cafeteria or outdoor courtyard during their lunch wave.”

The team said the foundation for every student at the school should be feeling safe, respected and supported.

“We need to work together to ensure Hall is a safe and welcoming environment for all,” it said.

The administration said resources were available to support how students process the incidents.

There was no word on what the graffiti read.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 photo, a Hertz rental car logo is seen on the front of a...
Blumenthal calls on FTC to investigate Hertz’s business practices
Domestic violence awareness
$18 million in funding proposed to fight domestic violence
mental health services in Killingly
Group argues in favor of rejected student mental health facility in Killingly
Michael Lenares.
Uber driver refuses to pull over after violation, Enfield police use stop sticks
Thursday storms
Technical Discussion: Rounds of rain, perhaps some thunder, on the way!