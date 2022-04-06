Rep. Larson proposes gas rebate

(WFSB) - A proposal by lawmakers could offer some relief at the pump.

Representatives say the Gas Rebate Act of 2022 is similar to pandemic relief, and was pitched by three lawmakers, including Connecticut Representative John Larson.

Rep. Larson said he’s proposing that eligible Americans would get a rebate check each month, as long as the price of gas remains over $4 a gallon.

“What we thought is why not do what we did with the economic impact tax credit and make sure that depending upon your income and a number of dependents that what you have you’re going to receive a rebate. A tax rebate for that,” said Larson.

Larson is one of three house reps, calling for an energy rebate, in an effort to help people deal with inflation and high gas prices.

“You can utilize the money whether it’s driving down energy cost in your own home, whether it’s being able to put food on the table or pay rent,” said Larson.

He said this would be like the stimulus package Americans received during the pandemic.

“For example, if you’re single and making less than $75,000 you’re going to get a $100 rebate check. If you’re a married couple you’re going to get a $200 rebate check and earning under $150k,” he said.

For every dependent child, Larson says you would also get a $100 check.

So, when and why would we get this check? Larson says it would be triggered by the cost of fuel every month.

According to AAA the average price of gas last month was $4.21.

Which means the rebate would be sent to those eligible. Today’s average is $3.99.

“We’re very familiar with people being on fixed incomes and the kind of relief that they need so we feel very confident that we’ll be able to get this bill out of the committee and onto the floor of the house for a vote,” said Larson.

