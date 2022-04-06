State lawmakers voting on tax breaks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers are voting on reducing property taxes and tax-free pensions Wednesday.

So far this is turning out to be the year for tax breaks.

Connecticut is in good financial shape and lawmakers say people deserve some relief.

The price at the pump had everyone talking and legislators ready to take action.

Governor Lamont’s plan to suspend the gas tax for three months passed unanimously.

Now they’re taking on property taxes.

“These cuts are very important for working families, middle class families, for senior citizens all across the state of Connecticut,” said Senator Bob Duff (D-Majority Leader).

Here’s what lawmakers are voting on today and tomorrow:

Expanding the property tax credit from $200 to $300

Tax-free pensions and 401k starting this year

Reducing what you pay on car taxes. If you live in a town with a mill rate over 29, everyone gets $5,000 off their bill.

Republicans like these proposals.

They pushed for some of the tax breaks to start sooner.

“If we can put 3, 4 5 hundred dollars back into homeowners’ pockets that’s a very good thing. However, it’s not immediate. You have to wait until the end of the year to get that type of relief,” said Senator Henri Martin (R-Bristol).

Property taxes in Connecticut are considered the most regressive, mainly because if two people in the same town have properties with the same value they pay the same amount of tax, regardless of income.

Whatever the tax break, people want them.

“I feel sorry for the younger people because it’s hurting them. These young people are making minimum wage and they’re paying high gas, and they can’t afford to live here,” said Nick Porriello of Higganum.

“Everybody always feels better if you lower taxes you know. We are retired now so every penny counts,” said Larry Kelleher of Berlin.

