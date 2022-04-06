Students in Middletown gather supplies for Ukraine

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A group of middle school students joined forces with a Ukrainian man from New Britain to collect items for his home country.

Students from Beman Middle School in Middletown collected over 1,000 medical supplies that will soon be on their way to Ukraine.

January was a very special month for Nazar and Anna.

It’s when they promised to be there for each other in the good times and the bad.

“I just got married in beginning of the year, January 8, 2022. We were thinking when I got back to the U.S., I’m U.S. citizen, when I got back to U.S., I could apply to visa to get green card so she could come over to me,” said Nazar Prudyvus.

But the plans collapsed as Russia invaded Ukraine.

His wife Anna is now stuck there.

“Thank god the internet is still ok. I will be in touch with her every day, we text each other, I check in on,” Nazar said.

Nazar wants to help is wife and the millions of Ukrainians in need.

Beman Middle decided to collect medical supplies to help him out.

So far over 1,000 items have been collected.

“Things like bandages, feminine hygiene products, Tylenol, baby Tylenol, things that used to be easy for them to acquire and it’s just difficult now,” said Marielle Mason of Beman Middle School.

The students decorated and filled boxes before stuffing Nazar’s truck.

“Even though we are still pretty young I’m proud we could make our voices be heard and show people we do care and want to help,” said Julia Wlaz of Beman Middle School.

Nazar will now take the supplies to the Ukrainian National Home in Hartford.

“For me to see what the Russian soldiers do to our kids, it’s hard, and I appreciate that the kids worked hard to get this stuff for us,” Nazar said.

Even far away, he’s fighting for his country and relationship. Hoping one day the war ends and he’s reunited with Anna.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.