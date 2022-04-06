Twenty Towns
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash investigation shuts down I-395 in Lisbon

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LISBON, Conn. (WFSB) - A part of I-395 in Lisbon is closed while police are investigating a serious crash.

One person was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Officials are saying a car crashed into a light pole near 21B on I-395 south.

Officials with the Connecticut State Police are asking drivers to avoid this area while they are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

