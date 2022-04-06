Uber driver refuses to pull over after violation, Enfield police use stop sticks

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - An Uber driver faces charges after Enfield police said he led them on a pursuit when they tried to pull him over for a motor vehicle violation.

Michael Lenares, 56, was charged with three counts of engaging in a police pursuit, possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree reckless driving, possession of narcotics, and reckless driving.

On April 6th 2022, at approximately 3:45a.m., Enfield Police Department personnel attempted to conduct a traffic stop on... Posted by Enfield Police Department on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

According to police, they tried to conduct the traffic stop around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

They said Lenares failed to stop, but officers did not engage him in pursuit.

A short time later, the vehicle was located at the Enfield Square Mall.

Police said they learned that Lenares was employed by Uber and had a fare in the vehicle. However, the customer was able to exit the vehicle at the mall.

Lenares refused to comply with officers’ orders to exit his vehicle and again fled, police said. Officers also did not engage in a pursuit at that point.

After the two incidents, police said Lenares called into the police department “warning” it to stop harassing him.

At around 6 a.m., Lenares and his vehicle were found at an Enfield Mobil Station at 100 Elm St.

Due to Lenares twice fleeing from officers, tire deflation devices, or spike strips, were deployed underneath Lenares’ vehicle.

Police said Lenares once again resisted officers’ attempts to take him into custody. Pepper spray was deployed by officers.

Lenares still managed to flee, despite two of the tires on his vehicle being deflated.

Officers followed the vehicle onto Interstate 91 southbound where Lenares struck a guardrail near Exit 46.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Police said they found a straight baton and crack cocaine in his vehicle.

His bond was set at $50,000.

