WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Study suggests that what doctors find in mammograms can sometimes be wrong

(WFSB) - Getting a mammogram can be stressful for women.

A new UC Davis study suggests that what doctors find can sometimes be wrong.

“[We] know you’re always worried that maybe they will find something,” said Dr. Diana Miglioretti, division chief of biostatistics, UC Davis Health.

Miglioretti is the senior author of the study, which looked at 3 million screening mammograms for women between the ages of 40 and 79.

“After 10 years of annual screening with 3D, about half of women will experience a false positive recall,” Miglioretti said. “And that means they’ll be recalled for additional imaging, and it turns out they do not have cancer.”

The hope of that study, she said, was to show that new generation 3D mammography reduced false positive rates compared to the older 2D imagery.

“I was surprised and a little disappointed,” Miglioretti said.

She wants women to know that false positives can be common.

“So, if you get that call from your doctor saying, you know, they saw something on your mammogram, they want to do additional imaging to work it up, you should be not worried about that,” Miglioretti said. “Because chances are, you do not have cancer and it’s just part of the screening process.”

While more false positives were found in younger women, and those with denser breasts, she said there was one way to potentially reduce your risk.

“Research has shown that most women can be safely screened every other year,” Miglioretti said. “So, if women want to reduce their risk, they may want to consider screening every other year.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.